(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating alleged assault in Tsawwassen

Employees at a pub near 12th Street and 56th Avenue called police shortly after midnight on July 19

Delta police are investigating an alleged assault in Tsawwassen Sunday night.

According to police, employees at a pub near 12th Street and 56th Avenue called the DPD shortly after midnight on July 19.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man had received what appeared to be significant injuries and immediately requested that Emergency Health Services attend.

The assault apparently occurred outside of the pub. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

“We are aware this incident is subject to some speculation currently on social media,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “It is actively being investigated, and we ask that any witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police contact the non-emergency number at 604-946-4411 or, if you wish to be anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”


