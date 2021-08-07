The Delta Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Annacis Island Friday (Aug. 6) that resulted in significant damage to both vehicles. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Delta Police investigate 2-vehicle crash on Annacis Island

It happened at Cliveden Avenue and Eaton Way Friday

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said a Dodge Ram pickup truck and Mazda 3 collided at Cliveden Avenue and Eaton Way. He said “at least (one) person with serious injuries was transported to hospital.”

He added DPD traffic collision analysts were called to the scene to investigate.

More to come.


