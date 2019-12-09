Delta Police Department joins integrated forensics team

Forensics-trained DPD officers will investigate scenes in other cities as well as in Delta

The Delta Police Department is expanding its participation in integrated policing programs this month by joining the RCMP-led Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensics Identification Section.

Moving forward, Delta residents and businesses who contact police about, for example, a property crime may have an officer from another police force show up to collect evidence, and conversely forensics-trained DPD officers will be investigating scenes in other municipalities as well as in Delta.

“By joining the integrated forensics team, our police officers have the opportunity to expand their forensic investigative skill set as they’ll get exposure to a wide variety of investigations that may not happen as regularly here as in some larger cities,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release.

However, the department will continue to stand behind its “No Call Too Small”’ policy. Delta police will still respond to and investigate all reported property crime incidents and, where the investigation warrants, forensic evidence will continue to be collected by police.

Dubord said the decision to join the integrated forensics unit was not taken as a cost-savings measure, as it is anticipated that costs will be about the same as before. However, the DPD will now be able to take advantage of “economies of scale,” meaning that in complex crime scenes Delta police will have access to increased capacity to meet all forensic requirements in a timely manner.

“It’s important for Delta police to both be able to provide a full range of forensics services to the citizens of Delta, as well as ensure that officers who wish to pursue this career path have access to high-level training and the ability to gain experience in a wide range of scenarios,” Dubord said. “Joining the integrated forensics identification section represents a sustained commitment to the importance of forensics.”

The DPD currently participates in a number of integrated units, including Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team.



