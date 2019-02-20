Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

BREAKING: Woman, off-duty cop stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

The officer was intervening in an alleged assault outside of Immaculate Conception School when he and the woman were stabbed

Delta Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. today (Feb. 20), according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Information on their condition is not known at this time. No children are believed to have been involved in the incident.

A suspect is currently in police custody, however the scene remains very active.

“We are asking parents who have not yet been able to get their children to pick them up at 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot,” Leykauf said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

More to come.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
