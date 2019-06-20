Delta police bust excessive speeders on Highway 17, impound vehicles

Vehicles were clocked at speeds ranging from 128 km/h to 158 km/h, nearly double the limit

Delta police impounded six vehicles for excessive speeding on Highway 17 earlier this month.

On the morning of June 6, the DPD’s traffic unit was conducting team enforcement on Highway 17 (i.e. the South Fraser Perimeter Road), which has a speed limit of 80 km/h.

According to a DPD press release, six vehicles were stopped for excessive speed, impounded by police and towed from the scene for a “seven-day time out.” Speeds ranged from 128 km/h to 158 km/h, nearly double the limit. All but one of the drivers were from Metro Vancouver communities other than Delta

Violators included a taxi with two passengers who had to be transferred to another cab when their ride was impounded, a driver with an interlock device on the ignition (a possible requirement for drivers who’ve been caught driving impaired), two vehicles travelling approximately two car-lengths apart at over 150 km/h, and a driver with an interim driver’s licence.

“Public surveys and consultations tell us that our community views traffic safety as one of the top issues, if not the top issue, here,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “People deserve to get to work, home and school safely, and our officers work hard to keep our roads safe.”

Speed is a major contributing factor to car crash fatalities in B.C, according to the press release. Fines range from $368 to $483 for drivers caught going more than 40 km/h over the limit, but there are also significant additional costs. ICBC will enforce a driver risk premium if a driver has one or more excessive speeding tickets, with costs escalating if you have additional roadside suspensions, serious Motor Vehicle Act convictions or driving-related Criminal Code convictions. Additionally, drivers will pay impound, vehicle towing and storage fees.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter