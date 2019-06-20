(Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Delta police bust excessive speeders on Highway 17, impound vehicles

Vehicles were clocked at speeds ranging from 128 km/h to 158 km/h, nearly double the limit

Delta police impounded six vehicles for excessive speeding on Highway 17 earlier this month.

On the morning of June 6, the DPD’s traffic unit was conducting team enforcement on Highway 17 (i.e. the South Fraser Perimeter Road), which has a speed limit of 80 km/h.

According to a DPD press release, six vehicles were stopped for excessive speed, impounded by police and towed from the scene for a “seven-day time out.” Speeds ranged from 128 km/h to 158 km/h, nearly double the limit. All but one of the drivers were from Metro Vancouver communities other than Delta

Violators included a taxi with two passengers who had to be transferred to another cab when their ride was impounded, a driver with an interlock device on the ignition (a possible requirement for drivers who’ve been caught driving impaired), two vehicles travelling approximately two car-lengths apart at over 150 km/h, and a driver with an interim driver’s licence.

“Public surveys and consultations tell us that our community views traffic safety as one of the top issues, if not the top issue, here,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “People deserve to get to work, home and school safely, and our officers work hard to keep our roads safe.”

Speed is a major contributing factor to car crash fatalities in B.C, according to the press release. Fines range from $368 to $483 for drivers caught going more than 40 km/h over the limit, but there are also significant additional costs. ICBC will enforce a driver risk premium if a driver has one or more excessive speeding tickets, with costs escalating if you have additional roadside suspensions, serious Motor Vehicle Act convictions or driving-related Criminal Code convictions. Additionally, drivers will pay impound, vehicle towing and storage fees.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa is gone

Just Posted

Cloverdale Toastmasters celebrate 25 years of learning and laughter

Cloverdale club is a high achieving, yet laid-back Toastmasters group

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old Aboriginal girl

Police say Megan Hindmarch was last seen in the 12400-block of 97B Street at 8 p.m. on June 18

McCallum’s canal pitch took Surrey councillors by surprise

City government has more important issues pressing than building a canal, councillors say

Crime Stoppers urges Lower Mainland residents to check these 9 safety items every night

Home security tips demonstrated at Cloverdale house on Wednesday

Surrey RCMP conducting drug-related search warrant

Traffic closed in both directions on 128th Street, between 64th and 66th Avenue

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

North Delta happenings: week of June 20

Events and community listings for North Delta

PHOTOS: Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa is gone

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

200 treasure chests hidden among trails and waterways, lots of prizes to be claimed

Most Read