Delta Police ask for help finding young sisters who go missing again

Police say latest disappearance of Nikita Joseph, 14, and Shauntea Joseph, 11, is considered high risk

Delta Police are asking for help to find two sisters who have once again gone missing.

Police say both 14-year-old Nikita Joseph and and 11-year-old Shauntea Joseph are missing from a home in North Delta and their disappearance is considered high-risk.

Police say the girls had been reported missing earlier in April, briefly reappeared on April 7, and have not been seen since.

This is not the first time the girls have been the subject of a missing persons bulletin.

In October 2019, they went missing twice in one week. And on Jan, 23 of this year, Nikita was found after being last seen in Newton the day before.

Police say Nikita is Indigenous, 5’4” with a slim build and dark brown eyes and shoulder length black straight hair. Shauntea is 4’10”, and is slim with black hair.

It is unknown what clothing either girl was wearing when they went missing.

“Police have exhausted all investigative avenues, and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these two missing girls,” says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police.

“If you have any information in regard to their whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.”



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

North Delta