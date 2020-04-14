Sisters Nikita (14) and Shauntae Joseph (11). (Photo: Police handout)

Missing

Delta Police ask for help finding young sisters who go missing again

Police say latest disappearance of Nikita Joseph, 14, and Shauntea Joseph, 11, is considered high risk

Delta Police are asking for help to find two sisters who have once again gone missing.

Police say both 14-year-old Nikita Joseph and and 11-year-old Shauntea Joseph are missing from a home in North Delta and their disappearance is considered high-risk.

Police say the girls had been reported missing earlier in April, briefly reappeared on April 7, and have not been seen since.

This is not the first time the girls have been the subject of a missing persons bulletin.

In October 2019, they went missing twice in one week. And on Jan, 23 of this year, Nikita was found after being last seen in Newton the day before.

Police say Nikita is Indigenous, 5’4” with a slim build and dark brown eyes and shoulder length black straight hair. Shauntea is 4’10”, and is slim with black hair.

It is unknown what clothing either girl was wearing when they went missing.

“Police have exhausted all investigative avenues, and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these two missing girls,” says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police.

“If you have any information in regard to their whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.”


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

North Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done
Next story
‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Just Posted

Delta Police ask for help finding young sisters who go missing again

Police say latest disappearance of Nikita Joseph, 14, and Shauntea Joseph, 11, is considered high risk

Murder charge laid in Surrey shooting

Police believe it was a random killing, as the accused and victim did not know each other

Aircraft ready to spray pesticide in area of Surrey where gypsy moths are a problem

Permit allows pest-control product Btk to be sprayed up to four times from April 15 to June 30

White Rock RCMP arrest man for break and enter, shortly after he was warned of property crime focus

Suspect released on condition he not be in the City of White Rock.

Delta council approves plan to borrow up to $35 million in case of delayed tax revenues

Funds can be accessed to cover operating expenses as needed only until property tax revenue comes in

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read