Police say one man is dead after a head-on collision crash involving a pick-up truck and a cube van on River Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Delta police appeal for witnesses, dash cam video from fatal collision

A Surrey man in his 30s died in the crash in the 7300-block of River Road on Friday, June 12

Delta police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash in Tilbury last week.

Police say a Surrey man in his 30s died as a result of a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a cube van shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12. The vehicles were travelling east and west in the 7200-block of River Road — between Hopcott Road and Ross Road — when the crash occurred.

The vehicles involved were a newer model dark gray Dodge Ram and a white Ford cube van towing an EZ load utility trailer. The driver of the cube van was killed in the collision, while the two occupants of the pick-up truck were taken to hospital.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses, or those who may have dash cam video, to come forward. Specifically, police are looking for witnesses to what may have occurred right before the crash in the time frame of 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

“Anyone who observed the pre-collision driving of either vehicle, or who witnessed the collision or elements of it is asked to contact police,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “This would include anyone who may have dash cam , or who stopped at the scene to assist, and has not yet spoken with police.”

Witnesses are asked to call 604-946-4411.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.


