Congregation at Baitur Rehman Mosque in Delta in afternoon prayer lead by Imaam Tariq Azeem on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Delta mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

A Canadian Muslim society is welcoming the public to dozens of mosques across the country to help combat Islamophibia in the wake of the fatal shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’s “Visit a Mosque” campaign invites people to “meet their Muslim neighbours and friends” and learn more about the religion of Islam.

The Baitur Rehman Mosque in Delta is B.C.’s only mosque involved.

Imam Tariq Azeem said Tuesday the New Zealand attacks has the congregation on alert.

“The majority of the population of the world is peace loving and we need to educate the smallest percentage,” said Azeem, before leading the congregation in a nearly filled prayer hall through an afternoon prayer.

READ MORE: Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

The mosque will participate in the campaign from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Saturday, March 24.

“We are welcoming any fellow Canadians who would like to visit the mosque. We encourage them to come join us and see what mosque is like and how Muslims offer their prayers,” said Azeem.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock dog poop conspiracy picks up steam
Next story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Just Posted

White Rock dog poop conspiracy picks up steam

Opponent says theory is a ‘load of crap’

Surrey MLA slams NDP poverty reduction strategy plan

Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt says the NDP’s poverty reduction plan is ‘underwhelming’

Clayton high school combats period poverty with annual fundraiser, in-school initiatives

Clayton Heights Secondary’s annual fundraiser coincides with United Way’s #PeriodPromise drive

Father thanks Surrey Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

‘We’re just like everyone else,’ says Surrey officer who stopped to play basketball with kids

Noted Spanish guitarist in Surrey with VSO and Rodrigo’s ‘beautiful concerto’

‘I love playing it,’ Pablo Sáinz Villegas says of famous composition ahead of Bell concert date

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

Teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read