(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta man charged after police surround Tsawwassen home

Troy Kevin Reimer, 52, is charged with one count of uttering or conveying a threat to cause death or bodily harm

A Delta man is facing a charge of uttering threats after police responded to a male barricaded inside a Tsawwassen home last week.

The incident began when DPD officers attended a home in the 500-block of Tralee Crescent late on July 10 to make an arrest. The individual in question refused to exit the residence and a Delta police negotiator was called in to assist.

Negotiations continued overnight without success and the man refused to comply with police despite, even after a warrant was obtained.

The Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team was called in on June 11, and the man was arrested early that afternoon. No shots were fired during the incident.

READ MORE: Delta police say one in custody after man barricaded himself in Tsawwassen home

“The Emergency Response Team attended this residence because of information received regarding the safety of police who were attempting to make an arrest,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “We recognize that residents in the area may have been surprised by the level of the police response, but the safety of our officers, any suspects or involved parties, and the public is always foremost when these decisions are made. We were pleased there were no injuries as a result of this incident.”

Police recovered a number of weapons from the home, including a rifle, after a search warrant was granted following the incident.

Troy Kevin Reimer, 52, of Delta has been charged with one count of uttering or conveying a threat to cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 2641(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. He has since been released under a number of conditions which pertain to the ongoing safety of the individuals involved in the original call for service.


