Delta libraries to serve as cooling centres during heat wave

Meantime, the City of Delta has raised its fire hazard rating to “High”

Delta libraries are to serve as cooling centres until at least Tuesday (June 29) as a “dangerous long duration heat wave” rocks the region.

Starting today (Friday, June 25), the City of Delta is using North Delta’s George Mackie Library, Ladner Pioneer Library and Tsawwassen Library as places residents can escape the record-breaking heat.

All three libraries will be open Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued updated weather warnings for most parts of the province, warning of a “dangerous long duration heat wave” lasting until at least Wednesday.

READ MORE: Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure is expected to bring daytime temperatures in Metro Vancouver raging form 29-38 C, with overnight lows of 18-21 C. Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30s to possibly the low 40s.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” reads the warning from Environment Canada. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Environment Canada recommends residents drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Further, they advise people check on older family members, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and drinking enough water, and make sure they never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

People are urged to watch for the symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

For more about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself, visit healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s homeless community in need of bottled water, sunscreen during heatwave

In related news, the City of Delta raised its fire hazard rating to “High” Friday.

Residents are reminded that residential backyard fires, campfires and open cooking fires (except in approved briquette and propane barbecues) remain banned year-round in all areas of Delta, and smoking is prohibited in all Delta parks and open spaces.

Deltans are also urged to use caution when smoking and to make sure cigarettes and matches are fully extinguished before disposing of them in a metal or glass receptacle.

Any unauthorized activity that poses a risk of fire should be reported to the Delta Police Department’s 24/7 non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

To report any fires, call 911.

SEE ALSO: B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltaheat warningHeat wave