Four Winds Brewing is one of 13 restaurants, cafés, pubs and breweries that have taken advantage of the City of Delta’s expanded patio pilot program. (Four Winds Brewing/Twitter photo)

Delta extends patio program ‘indefinitely’

13 restaurants, cafés, pubs and breweries have taken advantage of the program to date

Delta’s expanded patio program will continue indefinitely following a unanimous decision by council last week.

Council passed a motion by Coun. Dylan Kruger on Sept. 14 to extend the city’s expanded patio program indefinitely and direct staff to authorize the winterization of patios on city property through the use of tents, louvered roofs and heaters.

The city launched its pilot patio program in May to allow restaurants, cafés and other local businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic to serve more people by creating new physically distanced tables outdoors.

To date, 13 restaurants, cafés, pubs and breweries across Delta have taken advantage of the expanded patio program, and the city anticipates that the additional certainty provided by the program’s extension combined with the city’s ability to approve patios quickly means more local establishments could soon be added to the list.

“The expanded patio program has been a tremendous success and has really helped restaurants and cafés throughout Delta adapt to the unfortunate realities of the pandemic,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “I am so proud that we have been leaders in supporting businesses with this program and that we will be continuing to do so as the weather changes.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New 10-bed substance use program opens in Surrey

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

White Rock Playhouse, Bell Centre lit up red in support of entertainment workers

Facilities across Canada participated in national Light Up Live movement on Sept. 22

New 10-bed substance use program opens in Surrey

It’s described as a ‘soft landing’ for people who are coming out of detox

UPDATED: Surrey RCMP make multiple arrests after reports of fight in Newton

Huge police response to reports of fight, possibly a gun, in the area of 82nd Avenue east of Scott Road

South Surrey’s Aart Looye takes helm of BC Seniors Games Society

Looye was acclaimed president on Sept. 17

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read