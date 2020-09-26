Delta extends patio program ‘indefinitely’

13 restaurants, cafés, pubs and breweries have taken advantage of the program to date

Delta’s expanded patio program will continue indefinitely following a unanimous decision by council last week.

Council passed a motion by Coun. Dylan Kruger on Sept. 14 to extend the city’s expanded patio program indefinitely and direct staff to authorize the winterization of patios on city property through the use of tents, louvered roofs and heaters.

The city launched its pilot patio program in May to allow restaurants, cafés and other local businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic to serve more people by creating new physically distanced tables outdoors.

To date, 13 restaurants, cafés, pubs and breweries across Delta have taken advantage of the expanded patio program, and the city anticipates that the additional certainty provided by the program’s extension combined with the city’s ability to approve patios quickly means more local establishments could soon be added to the list.

“The expanded patio program has been a tremendous success and has really helped restaurants and cafés throughout Delta adapt to the unfortunate realities of the pandemic,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “I am so proud that we have been leaders in supporting businesses with this program and that we will be continuing to do so as the weather changes.”



