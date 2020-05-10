Delta events cancelled, postponed through the end of August

The status of fall events is TBD depending on the state of the current COVID-19 pandemic

It’ll be at least early September before the City of Delta resumes hosting community events.

According to a recent memo to council, all city-hosted events have been cancelled or postponed through to the end of August.

The memo notes that some small-scale events in the coming months, such as concerts in the park or outdoor movie nights, could be rescheduled “subject to the guidance provided by the Provincial Health Services Authority and availability of the provider,” but that the same won’t be possible for most large events as they require longer to plan.

Here’s the city’s list of cancelled or postponed events as of April 21:

MAY

• May 2: Delta Triathlon — cancelled

• May 8-9: Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair — cancelled

• May 22-24: Ladner May Days — cancelled

• May 23, 2020: KidSport Delta gala — cancelled

• May 30: Reach Child & Youth Development Society gala — postponed*

• Date TBD: New park (Beedie Development) opening — postponed*

• Date TBD: Annieville playground improvements opening — postponed*

• Date TBD: Pickleball courts opening at Chalmers Park and Dennison Park — postponed*

• Date TBD: Kensington playground opening — postponed*

• Date TBD: South Delta Recreation Centre improvements opening — postponed*

JUNE

• June 6: Community water safety event — cancelled*

• June 6-7: Ladner Bandfest — cancelled**

• June 7: Shriners Club Salmon BBQ — cancelled

• June 10: Delta Police Reserve swearing in ceremony — postponed

• June 11: Delta Hospital Foundation golf tournament — postponed

• June 13: Tsawwassen Rotary Soap Box Derby — postponed**

• June 14: North Delta Family Day — cancelled***

• June 18: Volunteer Appreciation Recognition Awards — postponed*

• Various dates in June, July and August: Concerts in the Park (Tsawwassen, Ladner & North Delta) — postponed*

JULY

• July 1: Canada Day (Diefenbaker Park) — cancelled

• July 1: Canada Day (Kirkland House and Hawthorne Grove) — cancelled****

• July 1: Canada Day (Chalmers Park) — cancelled*

• July 8, 10-12: Tour de Delta — cancelled

• July 17: Outdoor Movie Night and Concert in the Park — postponed*

• July 18: Boundary Bay Airshow — cancelled

• July 31-Aug. 3: Tsawwassen Sun Festival — cancelled

AUGUST

• Aug. 8: North Delta Show & Shine — cancelled*

• Aug. 16, 2020: Ladner Quilt Walk and Car Show — status TBD

• Aug. 16: Delta Community Animal Expo — cancelled

• Aug. 21: Outdoor Movie Night — postponed

*one month needed to re-instate event

**two months needed to re-instate

***one-two months needed to re-instate

****two weeks needed to re-instate

Most Read