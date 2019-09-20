Delta city hall. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta declared carbon neutral for seventh straight year

City’s 2018 corporate emissions associated with buildings and fleet were down 20 per cent from 2007

The City of Delta has been recognized for its seventh straight year of carbon neutrality.

The city achieved its goal of corporate carbon neutrality as part of the joint provincial government-Union of B.C. Municipalities green communities committee (GCC)’ s multi-level climate action recognition program.

According to a recent press release, Delta’s 2018 corporate emissions associated with its buildings and fleet were 20 per cent below the 2007 baseline — the equivalent of taking 291 passenger vehicles off the road for a year — thanks to the city’s ongoing commitment to and investment in energy-efficient retrofits to its buildings, infrastructure upgrades and greening of its fleet.

As a result, Delta has received Level 4 recognition for achieving corporate carbon neutrality, which highlights Delta’s commitment to reducing and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions in the community. Since 2012, Delta has been labelled as an environmentally-conscious community by the GCC for its demonstration of climate leadership and climate action.

Since its establishment in 2007 under the Climate Action Charter, the GCC has been supporting local governments in developing community strategies, actions, supports and incentives in light of the complications of climate change.

To learn more about Delta’s environmental initiatives, visit delta.ca/environment.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
