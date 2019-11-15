Delta cops not releasing name of man charged with assault, citing ‘privacy issues’

Delta Police are not releasing the name of a local man who they say has been charged with assault related to a “relationship violence” incident in early November.

“Delta Police don’t often share information about relationship violence incidents, also known as domestic or family violence, due to privacy issues,”a DPD press release states. “However, we have been updating the police board and community that Delta Police are receiving an increase in reports of offences such as assault and robbery, called person offences. The majority of those offences happen between people known to each other, some of which are deemed relationship violence incidents.”

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter