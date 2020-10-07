Three people are running to represent the riding of Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: (from left) Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

Delta Chamber of Commerce to host virtual all-candidates meetings

Delta South candidates meet Tuesday, Oct. 13; Delta North candidates on Thursday, Oct. 15

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of virtual all-candidates meetings ahead of this month’s provincial election.

Candidates for Delta South will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while candidates for Delta North will meet on Thursday, Oct. 15. Both meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

While the candidates will attend the meetings in-person, to respect physical distancing requirements the events will be filmed and broadcast live for the public.

Residents can watch the all-candidate meetings on the Eastlink Community Channel and on the Delta Chamber of Commerce Facebook page facebook.com/DeltaChamberofCommerce.

During the event, audience members will be encouraged to participate by asking questions of the candidates through an online platform.

Questions can also be submitted in advance to Lydia Elder, the Chamber’s manager of policy development, government & stakeholder relations, at lydia@deltachamber.ca.

Meantime, Delta’s Organizing Against Racism and Hate Committee is hosting a pair of virtual all-candidates meetings this week to provide candidates an opportunity “ to talk about their own positions, as well as each party’s platform related to systemic issues of racism, hate and other injustices.”

Candidates for Delta North will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while candidates for Delta South will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Questions for the candidates can be emailed to the organizers in advance at deltaoarh@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Delta anti-racism group hosting virtual all-candidates meetings this week

The Delta Residents Association has tentatively scheduled a Zoom-based all-candidates meeting for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Details are still to come, but questions for the candidates can be submitted by emailing delta.residents@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 9.

Three candidates are vying to represent Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

READ MORE: Three candidates running in Delta North

Meanwhile, Ian Paton (BC Liberals), Bruce Reid (BC NDP) and Peter van der Velden (BC Green Party) are running for the seat in Delta South.

Advance voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP look for vehicle seen in area after Newton shooting
Next story
VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade insists forum will be ‘democratic’ despite Green candidate’s criticism

Respondents will be answering alphabetically by party per riding

Convicted robber wants guilty pleas overturned after learning he’ll be deported

Sukhvinder Singh Khungay says his guilty pleas were ‘uninformed and therefore invalid,’ court hears

White Rock’s 3 Dogs Brewery to host fundraiser for Alexandra Neighbourhood House

Saturday event held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fraser Valley metal sculptor looking for buyer for $350K falcon

Kevin Stone was supposed to bring 3,000-pound bird to luxury show in Vegas, but it was cancelled

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Most Read