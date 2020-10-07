Delta Chamber of Commerce to host virtual all-candidates meetings

Three people are running to represent the riding of Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: (from left) Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pair of virtual all-candidates meetings ahead of this month’s provincial election.

Candidates for Delta South will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while candidates for Delta North will meet on Thursday, Oct. 15. Both meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

While the candidates will attend the meetings in-person, to respect physical distancing requirements the events will be filmed and broadcast live for the public.

Residents can watch the all-candidate meetings on the Eastlink Community Channel and on the Delta Chamber of Commerce Facebook page facebook.com/DeltaChamberofCommerce.

During the event, audience members will be encouraged to participate by asking questions of the candidates through an online platform.

Questions can also be submitted in advance to Lydia Elder, the Chamber’s manager of policy development, government & stakeholder relations, at lydia@deltachamber.ca.

Meantime, Delta’s Organizing Against Racism and Hate Committee is hosting a pair of virtual all-candidates meetings this week to provide candidates an opportunity “ to talk about their own positions, as well as each party’s platform related to systemic issues of racism, hate and other injustices.”

Candidates for Delta North will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while candidates for Delta South will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Questions for the candidates can be emailed to the organizers in advance at deltaoarh@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Delta anti-racism group hosting virtual all-candidates meetings this week

The Delta Residents Association has tentatively scheduled a Zoom-based all-candidates meeting for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Details are still to come, but questions for the candidates can be submitted by emailing delta.residents@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 9.

Three candidates are vying to represent Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

READ MORE: Three candidates running in Delta North

Meanwhile, Ian Paton (BC Liberals), Bruce Reid (BC NDP) and Peter van der Velden (BC Green Party) are running for the seat in Delta South.

Advance voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Delta