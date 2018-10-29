(Delta Chamber of Commerce/Twitter photo)

Delta Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for excellence awards

27 finalists named in nine categories, with Citizen of the Year to be announced at gala on Nov. 23

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 67th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

The awards, to be presented at a gala event on Friday, Nov. 23, “recognize business and community leaders from a wide arrange of backgrounds who have contributed significantly to the communities of Delta,” according to a press release put out by the chamber of commerce.

“We’re excited to announce this amazing group of finalists for the 67th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards. There were over 50 outstanding nominations submitted and the selection committee has selected 27 finalists over nine categories,” chamber chair Les Voros said in a press release. “And this year we’re going to continue the new tradition of announcing the Citizen of Year at the awards gala, without any finalists. It was an exciting moment last year and we hope to have it repeated.”

The presenting sponsor for this year’s awards gala is the Port of Vancouver.

The finalists for the 2018 Hats Off to Excellence Awards are:

• Volunteer of the Year Award (sponsored by FortisBC): Linda Edwards, James Latheron and Dianne Taylor.

• Employee of the Year Award (sponsored by Canadian Autoparts Toyota Inc.): Kevin Adlem — Eastlink Community TV, Marcello Oliverio — Burns Bog Conservation Society, Helen Wiacek — Santevia Water Systems.

• Special Event Excellence Award (sponsored by Industry Training Authority): Delta Dance — Delta Cup, Delta Farm & Wildlife Trust — Day at the Farm, Rotary Club of Tsawwassen — The Rotary Club of Tsawwassen Bathtub Festival.

• Rising Star Business Award (sponsored by Kwantlen Polytechnic University): Good Hound Training & Daycare, Nineteen-02 Kombucha, X-Treme Clothing Boutique.

• Environmental Leadership Award (sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada): Micron Waste Technologies Inc., Plascon Plastics Corporation, Que Pasa Foods.

• Small Business of the Year Award — 1-10 employees (sponsored by Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Services): Clair’s Bed & Breakfast, ellement re:design, Newmans Fine Foods.

• Medium Business of the Year Award — 11-49 employees (sponsored by Budget Blinds of Delta): HoneyDo Lifestyle Assistant, Pillars TranSporT, Royal Ocean Events Inc.

• Large Business of the Year Award – 50+ employees (sponsored by TELUS Pure Fibre): GFL Environmental, Ocean Trailer, SEI Industries Ltd.

• Business Leadership Award (new this year, sponsored by the Delta Optimist): David & Tara Anderson — Budget Blinds of Delta, Eduard Epshtein — Delta Ice Hawks, Clair Oates — Clair’s Bed & Breakfast.

• Citizen of the Year Award (sponsored by Envision Financial): To be announced at the award ceremony.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the awards gala is Thursday, Nov. 8. Visit deltachamber.ca or call 604-946-4232 to secure your seat.


