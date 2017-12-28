Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

Motorists headed out onto the Coquihalla are not only being warned of intense winter weather but also major traffic delays.

Vehicles are backed up near the Portia Interchange due to a heavy volume of traffic.

RELATED: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

More than 20 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla with a risk of freezing rain near Hope. Wind is also expected to increase in the afternoon to gusts of 15 km an hour.

The snow will taper off Thursday evening; however Environment Canada is expecting the white stuff to fall again on Friday around noon — up to 15 cm is anticipated.

VSA BC Highway Maintenance has implemented the snowshed protocol for the Coquihalla.

@Jen_zee
Most Read