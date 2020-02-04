Delays expected for Alex Fraser, Port Mann as crews clear snow

Ministry of Transportation, Infrastructure says it will be during ‘afternoon peak travel period’

Drivers should expect delays this afternoon due to lane closures on the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges as crews clear snow.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says travellers can “expect delays during the afternoon peak travel period” on the two bridges for winter maintenance.

Early Tuesday morning (Feb. 4), rope-access technicians and traffic control were sent to both bridges to begin the cable-collar drops to clear the snow and prevent the “ice bombs.” The release states that additional control operations “may be required throughout the rest of the day.”

“Ministry staff continue to patrol and closely monitor the weather and highway/bridge conditions,” according to the release, which adds that the ministry’s maintenance contractors have crews on shift “24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Earlier this year, ICBC received 67 claims related to ice falling from three of the Lower Mainland’s bridges. Forty-one were from the Port Mann, 24 from the Alex Fraser and two from Golden Ears.

– with files from James Smith

Expect delays during the afternoon peak travel period at #AlexFraserBridge and #PortMannBridge due to lane closures for winter maintenance activities. More cable-collar drops may be required: https://t.co/0lVJkkMOvs pic.twitter.com/utVeWi0WNi — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 4, 2020



