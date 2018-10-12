Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

RCMP say a major head-on collision was averted last weekend due to defensive driving by a charter bus driver.

At approximately 3:00 am, on Oct. 7, the Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle collision between a commercial truck and a passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway, approximately 3 km east of Revelstoke. Due to defensive driving of the charter bus driver, say RCMP, many lives were saved. Only a few minor injuries resulted.

After examining the scene and dash cam footage from the bus, it was determined that the eastbound bus was struck when a westbound truck approached a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane and into the path of the bus. Chilling footage shows the charter bus driver being forced onto the shoulder of the highway at the last moment to avoid collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for under an hour.

Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely, stated SSgt Kurt Grabinsky of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cessford calling for change of culture at Delta city hall
Next story
Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Just Posted

Surrey Little Theatre to offer ‘Beer for Breakfast’

Upcoming comedy promises an evening of ‘fun and laughter’

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Cabinet minister talks pot with Langley stakeholders as legalization looms

Bill Blair and MP John Aldag spoke to locals about marijuana rules.

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Sea lion suffering from gunshot to the head rescued off B.C. coast

“It does look like there’s some pretty serious metal density in his skull.”

Most Read