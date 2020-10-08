Scales of Justice

Defamation lawsuit defendant claims developer told him he ‘controls’ South Asian media

Developer Bob Cheema has declined to comment on the contents of defendant Brian Young’s response to his civil claim

The defendant in a defamation lawsuit launched by a land developer with ties to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum claims the plaintiff told him he controls the South Asian media “by paying host to report my stories” and that he also paid cleaning staff at Surrey city hall to retrieve items from councillors’ garbage.

None of either side’s claims have been proven in court.

Developer Bob Cheema, who is suing a former Surrey council candidate for defamation, has declined to comment on the contents of defendant Brian Young’s response to his civil claim pending a hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver later this month.

“It’s before the court, I cannot say anything,” Cheema told the Now-Leader on Thursday.

The court date is set for Oct. 28.

The lawsuit centres on six tweets by Young that Cheema claims to be false and defamatory. Young denies this.

“The Defendant denies that the alleged literal meanings were false, malicious or defamatory of and concerning the Plaintiff,” the response reads.

READ ALSO: Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

READ ALSO: Businessman sues Surrey councillor after questions raised about government meeting

The defendant is a former president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Cloverdale Rotary Club, and unsuccessfully ran for Surrey council in 2014 under the Safe Surrey Coalition banner.

Young’s response, filed in court, alleges that Cheema had told him “on or about August 2018” he had already picked the police chief for Surrey’s new police force – a deputy police chief of the Vancouver Police Department.

Young’s response alleges that Cheema at about that same time told him during a meeting where he, Cheema, Doug McCallum and another man were present that “I am not involved in the front line; you will never see me in photos or videos with Doug. I’m only in the back room.”

The document that was filed in court on Young’s behalf also alleges Cheema at that same meeting told him “I spent over $300,000 on the campaign so far. I control the South Asian media by paying host to report my stories,” and also told him, “I paid cleaning staff at Surrey city hall and they retrieved items from councillors’ garbage.”

The Now-Leader has sought comment from McCallum. The mayor has yet to respond.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtCity of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

Just Posted

Defamation lawsuit defendant claims developer told him he ‘controls’ South Asian media

Developer Bob Cheema has declined to comment on the contents of defendant Brian Young’s response to his civil claim

Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony this year in Veterans’ Square

General public will not be allowed in Veterans’ Square for Nov. 11 services this year

Erin Brockovich to speak at Surrey Women in Business Awards, gone online for $135

March event was cancelled due to COVID-19

Police watchdog investigating after man allegedly shoots at cop then himself

Mounties were responding to a report of a robbery in progress in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway overnight

Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

The project is part of $9 billion in promised infrastructure funding

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read