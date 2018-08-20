Firefighters and police respond to a fire at the White Rock KFC Sunday morning. (Helen Fathers/Twitter photo)

Deep-fryer blaze at White Rock KFC

Smoke, wall damage following Sunday morning fire

White Rock fire officials are investigating after a morning blaze in a deep-fryer a fast-food-chicken outlet Sunday.

Chief Phil Lemire said the incident at the 1531 Johnston Rd. KFC is “not at all” suspicious, however, exactly what caused it has yet to be determined.

Crews were alerted to a problem just before 10 a.m.

“They were doing a change-out of the oil at the time,” Lemire said of KFC employees’ activities when the fire started.

The fire caused smoke damage and some damage to an interior wall. There were no injuries, Lemire added.

Previous story
Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old
Next story
B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Just Posted

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

South Surrey golfer earns PGA Tour card

Adam Svensson earns spot on tour after strong Web.com season

Deep-fryer blaze at White Rock KFC

Smoke, wall damage following Sunday morning fire

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps Surrey’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater Patrick Chan among those at event Friday at Surrey City Hall

Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

The slate for the upcoming Oct. 20 election is led by former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Most Read