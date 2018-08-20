Deep-fryer blaze at White Rock KFC

Firefighters and police respond to a fire at the White Rock KFC Sunday morning. (Helen Fathers/Twitter photo)

White Rock fire officials are investigating after a morning blaze in a deep-fryer a fast-food-chicken outlet Sunday.

Chief Phil Lemire said the incident at the 1531 Johnston Rd. KFC is “not at all” suspicious, however, exactly what caused it has yet to be determined.

Crews were alerted to a problem just before 10 a.m.

“They were doing a change-out of the oil at the time,” Lemire said of KFC employees’ activities when the fire started.

The fire caused smoke damage and some damage to an interior wall. There were no injuries, Lemire added.