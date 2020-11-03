Death of male pedestrian, 70, closes streets in Whalley

‘Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time,’ police say

Surrey RCMP are probing the cause of a fatal collision in Whalley tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 3).

A male pedestrian, 70, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 12600-block of 104th Avenue at just before 5 p.m.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel all attended the scene, which was dark and rainy at the time of the crash.

“Despite all attempts to revive the 70-year-old male, he succumbed to his injuries,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police.”

The name of the deceased was not made public.

A Black Press Media freelancer said the driver was behind the wheel of a white Ford Transit.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time as officers continue their investigation, police say, and people are asked to avoid the area.

104th Avenue was shut down for all east- and west-bound traffic between 125A Street to the west, and 128th Street to the east. Northbound traffic on 126th Street was also closed at 103rd Avenue.

The investigation into the collision is in its early stages. Investigators seek witnesses who observed the collision to contact the Surrey RCMP. Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.