Deadly COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey long-term care facility

Ministry of Health said outbreak was over Thursday

The Ministry of Health says a COVID-19 outbreak is over at a Surrey long-term care facility that killed at least 17 people.

The outbreak at Hilton Villa Seniors Community was declared over, according to the joint statement Thursday (Feb. 11) from Health Minister Adrian and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 10, 2020.

Based on the ministry’s Feb. 11 weekly report on outbreaks in B.C. care homes, there were 123 cases and 17 deaths related to the outbreak. However, the report was compiled Feb. 9, two days before the outbreak was declared over.

Of the cases, 76 were among residents and patients, while 47 were among staff. All of the deaths were among residents.

The Hilton Villa has 157 long-term care beds. It is owned and operated by Park Place Senior Living.

READ MORE: 13 dead after Surrey Memorial Hospital outbreak, Feb. 11, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health