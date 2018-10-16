Cyclist seriously injured in Surrey crash, police say

Surrey RCMP say a cyclist was taken to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries” after being hit by an SUV early Tuesday morning.
It happened heading eastbound near 72nd Avenue and 126th Street around 12:30 a.m.
Footage from the scene shows a Honda CRV, with a bicycle laying on the ground immediately in front of it.
Surrey RCMP say say the driver, a 69-year-old man, remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
The victim was a 24-year-old man, police say.
Asked what may have led to the crash, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said “the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.”
