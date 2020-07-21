Cyclist, 23, struck and killed in Maple Ridge crash

A 23-year-old woman was killed after being struck and knocked off her bicycle by a grey Ford pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Monday, July 20, 2020. The driver of the pickup remained on scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) A 23-year-old woman was killed after being struck and knocked off her bicycle by a grey Ford pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Monday, July 20, 2020. The driver of the pickup remained on scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) A 23-year-old woman was killed after being struck and knocked off her bicycle by a grey Ford pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Monday, July 20, 2020. The driver of the pickup remained on scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News) A 23-year-old woman was killed after being struck and knocked off her bicycle by a grey Ford pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Monday, July 20, 2020. The driver of the pickup remained on scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A 23-year-old woman was killed after she was struck and knocked off her bicycle by a pickup truck in Maple Ridge Monday evening.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Ridge Meadows Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) responded to a call of a serious motor vehicle incident Monday around 5:45 p.m. in the 26000 block area of Lougheed Highway, police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

The woman was travelling eastbound on her bike when she was struck by a grey Ford pickup truck, according to Cst. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Sadly, the woman succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the scene,” she said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old man from Mission, remained on the scene and is co-operating with police, Klaussner added.

At this time officers don’t believe drugs and alcohol are a factor in the collision.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene of the incident and “attempted life-saving measures on the victim,” Klaussner noted.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends who lost a loved one today… we can’t imagine what they are experiencing right now,” she said. “Please recognize that there are more people on the road, including cyclists, and we want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions for seven hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second cyclist to die in Maple Ridge in recent days.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition after crashing his bicycle on Dewdney Trunk Road near 256 Street Friday morning.

“Early investigation suggests this may have been a medical distress incident,” Klaussner said. “No other parties were involved.”

Due to privacy concerns health officials were not able to provide more details of the injury.

