Cut-out Surrey cops causing drivers to slow down

Surrey Mounties say they’ve got “encouraging results” three months after their “Operation Double-Take” road-safety campaign was launched.

The program, which sees life-sized cut-out cops and police cruisers posted at the sides of roads to get motorists to slow down, began in October in partnership with Vision Zero Surrey and ICBC

Constable Richard Wright said these cut-outs have been set up in the 8800-block of 144th Street, the 17100-block of Fraser Highway, the intersection of 28th Avenue and 184th Street, and in the 12500-block of 96th Avenue.

“The initial data collected shows that, on average, the deployment of the cut-outs resulted in a 12 per cent decrease in the speed of vehicles,” Wright said. “Data analysis also indicated that the number of drivers complying with the posted speed limit doubled while the cut-outs were deployed.”

Sergeant Ian MacLellan, in charge of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services, said Operation Double-Take “will be continuing to target various high-collision intersections and areas around the city where high-risk driving behaviours have been identified, often with our officers conducting concurrent enforcement.”



