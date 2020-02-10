Cut-out Surrey cops causing drivers to slow down

These cut-outs have been appearing on some local roads since October. (File photo)

Surrey Mounties say they’ve got “encouraging results” three months after their “Operation Double-Take” road-safety campaign was launched.

The program, which sees life-sized cut-out cops and police cruisers posted at the sides of roads to get motorists to slow down, began in October in partnership with Vision Zero Surrey and ICBC

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP deploy ‘Mountie Cut-Outs’ to deter dangerous driving

Constable Richard Wright said these cut-outs have been set up in the 8800-block of 144th Street, the 17100-block of Fraser Highway, the intersection of 28th Avenue and 184th Street, and in the 12500-block of 96th Avenue.

“The initial data collected shows that, on average, the deployment of the cut-outs resulted in a 12 per cent decrease in the speed of vehicles,” Wright said. “Data analysis also indicated that the number of drivers complying with the posted speed limit doubled while the cut-outs were deployed.”

Sergeant Ian MacLellan, in charge of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services, said Operation Double-Take “will be continuing to target various high-collision intersections and areas around the city where high-risk driving behaviours have been identified, often with our officers conducting concurrent enforcement.”


