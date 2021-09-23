Police say criminal charges will be recommended in connection with a Sept. 22, 2021 collision on Marine Drive in White Rock. (KariLin Hahn photo)

Criminal charges sought in White Rock collision

Incident ‘had potential to claim a life’

Criminal charges are being recommended in connection with a collision involving a new driver Wednesday night in the 14800-block of White Rock’s Marine Drive.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said police were alerted at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sept. 22 that a sedan had collided with a parked SUV.

The impact pushed the west-facing SUV up onto the sidewalk.

“It is believed that alcohol was the primary contributing factor, and criminal charges will be recommended against a 19 year old woman from New Westminster,” Pauls told Peace Arch News.

While there were no apparent injuries resulting from the collision, Pauls said it “had the potential to claim the life of anyone that may have crossed the path of this driver.”

READ MORE: Alleged impaired driver hits pillar, rams White Rock police car, flees

“Although fortunate this incident resulted in property damage only, this new class 7 driver will be facing substantial fines, driver risk premiums, and a lengthy driving prohibition.”

Pauls added that he hopes the driver “takes this incident as life changing moment.”


