Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 10, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DOUGLAS, Charles Age: 46 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 210 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Use Falsified Credit Card, Theft Under $5,000, Possess Stolen Property and MVA – Drive While Prohibited. Warrant in effect: October 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CRONK, Jordan Age: 37 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Black hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: MITCHELL, Shikell Age: 29 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 219 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking and Traffic in Schedule I/II Substance. Warrant in effect: May 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

