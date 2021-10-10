Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 10, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DOUGLAS, Charles Age: 46 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 210 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Use Falsified Credit Card, Theft Under $5,000, Possess Stolen Property and MVA – Drive While Prohibited. Warrant in effect: October 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DOUGLAS, Charles Age: 46 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 210 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Use Falsified Credit Card, Theft Under $5,000, Possess Stolen Property and MVA – Drive While Prohibited. Warrant in effect: October 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CRONK, Jordan Age: 37 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Black hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: CRONK, Jordan Age: 37 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Black hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: MITCHELL, Shikell Age: 29 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 219 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking and Traffic in Schedule I/II Substance. Warrant in effect: May 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MITCHELL, Shikell Age: 29 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 219 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking and Traffic in Schedule I/II Substance. Warrant in effect: May 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

logo

crimePolice

Previous story
Police investigating fatal collision in Delta
Next story
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers

Just Posted

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

Surrey teacher Shannon Akester gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating fatal collision in Delta

Joshua Sloan, 27, is raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society in honour of his good friend and former teacher and running partner, Debbie Kovacs. She died from cancer in 2015. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey resident runs in honour of former teacher, running partner