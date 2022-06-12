Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of June 12, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DO, Trung Age: 42 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 140lbs Hair: Dyed Coppery Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery – All Others, Fail to Attend Court x2, and Fail to Comply with Conditions. Warrant in effect: May 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: DO, Trung Age: 42 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 140lbs Hair: Dyed Coppery Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery – All Others, Fail to Attend Court x2, and Fail to Comply with Conditions. Warrant in effect: May 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 5, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
West Kelowna resident cycling across B.C. for mental health awareness

Just Posted

The Salish Secondary senior girls rugby team celebrates by making a “W” with their fingers after winning the gold medal June 3 in the AA Tier II provincial championship game. The girls came from behind to win the match 25-24. (Photo submitted)
Salish Secondary wins gold in senior girls rugby

Little Campbell River Hatchery volunteer Roy Thompson said gravel pushed downstream by last November’s flooding jammed the gates of the fish fence, damaging some of them in the process. (Brenda Anderson photo)
Higher ground: Little Campbell River hatchery rebuild planned following November floods

Surrey RCMP are looking for two suspects after a stabbing in Surrey on Thursday (June 9). (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Two suspects sought after stabbing in Surrey’s Fraser Heights

The Cloverdale Arena is seen in this undated photo. The rink, built in 1972, may be getting a new freezing unit. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Arena to get possible upgrade