CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 3
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
CAMPBELL, Lee
Age: 58
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Left Upper Arm “Panther Head”, Right Shoulder “Cross”, Right Upper Arm “Bird Of Paradise w/ Hook”, Both Shoulders “Eagle”, Left Forearm “Black Panther” and Left Arm “Parrot”.
Wanted: Second-degree murder
Warrant in effect: Dec. 22, 2020
Parole jurisdiction: Abbotsford, B.C.
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 3, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
crime
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
WILLISON-HALES, Tosh
Age: 28
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 150 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Aggravated assault and armed robbery
Warrant in effect: Dec. 22, 2020
Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
MUCHIKEKWANAPE, Roderick
Age: 42
Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 217 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: First-degree murder
Warrant in effect: Oct. 29, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, B.C.
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)