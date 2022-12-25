Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 25

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 25, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Name: HAYES, Brandon Age: 26 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Take Vehicle without Consent Warrant in effect: December 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: IVZIKU, Denis Age: 24 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 155bs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Drug Trafficking, Conspiracy to Traffic and Possession of Property obtained by Crime Warrant in effect: December 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Burnaby, BC

Name: PEARCE, Oliver Robson Age: 51 Height: 6’3” ft Weight: 172lbs Hair: Brown/Shaved Eyes: Blue Wanted: Fraud, Mischief and Impaired Driving Warrant in effect: December 08, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

