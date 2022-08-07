Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 7, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 19 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply With Probation Order Warrant in effect: July 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: TECOMBA, Lenny Age: 25 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 174lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Forehead- Spider Web, Right Eyebrow- “FTP”, Face- “OMERTA” and “L”, Left Cheek- “Fame” Wanted: Extortion, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes Warrant in effect: July 31, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LARSON, Joanna Lee Age: 51 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm- Tribal and “This too Shall Pass”, Left Ring Finger- Rose Bloom, Eyes- 2 Tear Drops Wanted: Robbery and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes Warrant in effect: June 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

