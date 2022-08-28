CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 190 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Aug. 20 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 28, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

JOSEPH, Douglas Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 182 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual offence Warrant in effect: Aug. 17 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver