CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 190 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Aug. 20 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 190 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Aug. 20 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 28

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 28, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

 

JOSEPH, Douglas Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 182 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual offence Warrant in effect: Aug. 17 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

JOSEPH, Douglas Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 182 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual offence Warrant in effect: Aug. 17 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

PHILLIPS, Darrell Age: 42 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 221 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to appear Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack

PHILLIPS, Darrell Age: 42 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 221 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to appear Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Police search for suspects after hate-motivated assault
Next story
‘From leaf to space’: N.W.T. youth join NASA flight surveying climate change effects

Just Posted

Jim Ullock walks through the Cloverdale Softball Training Centre on the Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Love of the game: Cloverdale’s Jim Ullock turns passion into full-time work

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24. (Photo: IHIT handout)
Clayton murder victim identified

Surrey mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg . (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey needs more police, more information – Hogg

Golfers at 2022 MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs. (Submitted photo)
Young Surrey golfers win 4 of 6 divisions at MJT Mini Tour National Championship in Delta

Pop-up banner image