Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 6, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CHRISTIE, Gary Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CHRISTIE, Gary Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CROSS, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown/Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CROSS, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown/Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: June 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: WALKER, Cody Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 168 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter and Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: May 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: WALKER, Cody Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 168 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter and Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: May 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Previous story
B.C. anti-gang unit seizes 9 kg of ‘potentially deadly’ fentanyl
Next story
Pope voices ‘pain’ over Canadian deaths, doesn’t apologize

Just Posted

With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons back on the field

Scrimmage between White Rock teams took place Sunday

An employee working at Pacific Bolt, a manufacturing plant in Gloucester Industrial Park. (File photo)
‘Optimism will prevail’: Surrey Board of Trade reviews labour survey

‘Vaccinations continue to be the pathway to recovery’

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A group drums under the Peace Arch monument during an international vigil at Peace Arch Park Saturday (June 5, 2021), after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed there were remains of at least 215 Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Cross-border gathering at Surrey’s Peace Arch Park honours 215 Indigenous children

International mourning ceremony hosted by Lummi, Southern First Nations

Lots at the South Surrey Recreation Centre are reserved for people arriving to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases drop to their lowest since before the second wave

There were 460 cases in Surrey May 23 to 29, according to the latest data from the BCCDC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck helped Team Canada to comeback win. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Michael Dyck helped coach Team Canada to comeback

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read