Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 6, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Matthew Kennie Age: 25 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Hand: Rose/Shining Cross/Playing card suits across fingers; Left Upper Arm: Cross/Tear drops; Left hand: Stars/Diamond/”4.3”; Chest – Left side: Star; Chest – Right side: Star; Left Arm: Sleeve; Eyes: line above and below left eye; Forehead: “Revenge” just under hairline; Eyes: 5 stars, previous tattoo had 2 star outlines; Ribcage Right: “OTF”; Right Arm: Sleeve; Chest: A.C.A.B; Neck: Flaming dice; Right Forearm: Koi Fish; Abdomen: “south side”; Cheek – Left side: Cross; Cheek – Right side: 2 stars; Neck – Left side: spider web/stars; Neck – Right side: rose; Right Upper Arm: Tear Drops; Left Arm – Sleeve. Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Theft Under and Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking. Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Matthew Kennie
Age: 25
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 180 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Right Hand: Rose/Shining Cross/Playing card suits across fingers; Left Upper Arm: Cross/Tear drops; Left hand: Stars/Diamond/”4.3”; Chest – Left side: Star; Chest – Right side: Star; Left Arm: Sleeve; Eyes: line above and below left eye; Forehead: “Revenge” just under hairline; Eyes: 5 stars, previous tattoo had 2 star outlines; Ribcage Right: “OTF”; Right Arm: Sleeve; Chest: A.C.A.B; Neck: Flaming dice; Right Forearm: Koi Fish; Abdomen: “south side”; Cheek – Left side: Cross; Cheek – Right side: 2 stars; Neck – Left side: spider web/stars; Neck – Right side: rose; Right Upper Arm: Tear Drops; Left Arm – Sleeve.
Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Theft Under and Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking.
Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Shaun Batista Age: 35 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Red Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon. Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Shaun Batista
Age: 35
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 181 lbs
Hair: Red
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault with a Weapon.
Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Dillon Nugent Age: 28 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or under, Fraud, Break and Enter w/ Intent. Warrant in effect: November 26, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: Dillon Nugent
Age: 28
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 150 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or under, Fraud, Break and Enter w/ Intent.
Warrant in effect: November 26, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says
Next story
3 charged, including spouse, with supplying ammunition to Nova Scotia mass shooter

Just Posted

This is the second rally this week, organized in support and solidarity of the farmers in India. The first was on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which started at the Cineplex parking lot in Strawberry Hill and ended in Vancouver by the Indian consulate. (Photo: Our Avaaz/Instagram)
Second car rally planned in Surrey in support, solidarity of farmers in India

It will start at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Saturday

Sept. 10, 2020 — In the photo is a W.L. McLeod student wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. This year, due to COVID-19, students will have a different year than most. The President of B.C. Teachers’ Federation told Black Press Sept. 9, that she had a lot of mixed feeling about how ready the education system is for students to be coming back-to-school. Meanwhile, Libby Hart, Principal of W.L. Mcleod Elementary School in Vanderhoof said,” We know some of the families are still unsure, but most of our families have been great in connecting with us and talking to us.” Photos continued on Page 7. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices, says Surrey superintendent

Jordan Tinney tweeted that there will be 3 letters sent out to a school community

Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Santa visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale

First gig of the season for Ben ‘Santa’ Cohen; COVID driving most gigs online

Shawn Canil, a Cloverdale-area resident, turns heads with the truck he’s decorated for Christmas. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Truck’s Christmas decorations lift spirits on Cloverdale man’s commute

‘When I see them smiling, I know it’s worth it,’ pickup driver Shawn Canil says

Gurbaz Singh, deli manager at the Cloverdale Country Market, arranges some gifts in the back of a vintage car. The car is part of the Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some Christmas pics and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Country Market creates Christmas picture space

Market cancels annual Christmas Craft Fair, replaces it with Christmas picture zone

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Most Read