Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 23, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Troy Michael Regnier
Age: 35
Height: 5’8” (172 cm)
Weight: 221 (100 kg)
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Upper Right Arm: Cross with a heart
Wanted: Breach of Conditions x3, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $5000, Drive While Prohibited, Drive while Suspended.
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

Name: Jacob Alfred Frank Dumas
Age: 25
Height: 5’7” (170 cm)
Weight: 148 (67 kg)
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Right cheek “MOB” , Left Cheek “ 33”, Neck: MOB Crown, Left Forearm: Skull with hat, Right Forearm: M B and star pattern
Wanted: *Canada Wide: Breach of CCRA, Robbery x2 and Assault Peace Officer
Warrant in effect: August 14, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Alec Ambrosius Roberts
Age: 32
Height: 5’5” (168 cm)
Weight: 175 (79 kg)
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: *Canada Wide: BE Commit x2, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation Conveyance, Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault – Use of Force, BE with Intent.
Warrant in effect: August 12, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

