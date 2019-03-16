Crews were on site Saturday (March 16) at the former Safeway in Strawberry Hill. Sobeys “Career” page on its website shows the previously announced Fresh Co. could be opening in summer of 2019. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Crews work on two former Safeway locations in Surrey

Sobeys websites says Strawberry Hill Fresh Co. ‘opening summer 2019’

The previously announced Fresh Co. grocery store in Strawberry Hill could be “opening summer 2019,” according to Sobeys.

RELATED: Discount grocery store to replace Surrey Safeway locations, Jan. 29, 2019

Sobeys “Careers” page on its website shows three job openings for management positions at the new Fresh Co. store in Strawberry Hill (7450 120th St.). The posting also says the Strawberry Hill Fresh Co. is “opening summer 2019.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to Sobeys for more information about the possible openings for the stores.

On Friday and Saturday (March 15 and 16), crews were seen work at both Surrey locations.

FreshCo is a Sobeys Inc. brand discount grocery store that has 95 locations, all of them in Ontario.

Back in January, Sobeys Inc. announced Fresh Co. would be opening in the former Safeway locations in Strawberry Hill and Newton, as well as in 10 other locations in B.C. and Manitoba.

The Jan. 29 release also said five locations in Western Canada – three in B.C. and two in Manitoba – were expected to open in the spring of 2019, but the release didn’t state which locations that would be. An additional seven stores are expected to open in B.C. “in the first half of fiscal 2020, depending on timing of construction schedules and permits.”

About a year ago, Sobeys announced the closure of the Strawberry Hill and Newton Safeway locations “for financial reasons.” The closures put 251 Surrey employees out of work.

READ ALSO: Safeway closures at two Surrey stores will end 251 jobs, Jan. 24, 2018

READ ALSO: Safeway union urges rejection of mediator recommendations, Aug. 17, 2018


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Crews were on site Friday (March 15) at the former Safeway in Newton. Sobeys “Career” page on its website shows the previously announced Fresh Co. could be opening in summer of 2019. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
‘Lifetime’ without potable water to end
Next story
19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Crews work on two former Safeway locations in Surrey

Sobeys websites says Strawberry Hill Fresh Co. ‘opening summer 2019’

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 10–15

First look at proposed Walmart, Clovies finalists announced, and more

Police ask for help to find teenager last seen at Surrey high school

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old Montana Lamb last seen at Earl Marriott Secondary

Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 40-year-old woman

Police say Seoyeon Eo told family she was going on a flight to Korea, ‘but never made it to the flight’

VIDEO: Early St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Surrey Museum

Celtic Fest at Surrey Museum included fiddlers and accordions to celebrate all things Celtic

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Man, 19, dies in Vancouver assault marking third homicide of 2019

The death of Dakota Skye Wildman is being investigated as targeted attack

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

Most Read