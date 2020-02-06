UPDATED: South Surrey crash scene cleared

32 Avenue reopened westbound at 176 Street

Emergency crews have 32 Avenue westbound blocked at 176 Street, following a crash this morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Emergency crews were in South Surrey this morning (Thursday), following a crash on 32 Avenue, near 176 Street.

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident occurred at 7 a.m., and involved two vehicles, including a white van.

Crews blocked westbound traffic along 32 Avenue at 176 Street for a time, however, the road has since reopened, police told Peace Arch News just before 8 a.m.

Traffic was also backed up southbound along 176 Street.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries to those involved, however, police say there were no fatalities.

More to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. MP Peschisolido ‘chronically’ broke code of conduct: commissioner

Just Posted

Langley and Surrey boxers set to battle at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show in Cloverdale

Amateur fight night returns to the Cloverdale Legion for eighth annual event

UPDATED: South Surrey crash scene cleared

32 Avenue reopened westbound at 176 Street

Salmon escape after hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Volunteers needed for 2020 homeless count in Surrey, White Rock, Delta

Surveys planned for evening of March 3, throughout the day on March 4

Sheen coats White Rock’s West Beach waters

City investigates substance seen emanating from Oxford Street outflow pipe

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Most Read