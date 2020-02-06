UPDATED: South Surrey crash scene cleared

Emergency crews have 32 Avenue westbound blocked at 176 Street, following a crash this morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Emergency crews were in South Surrey this morning (Thursday), following a crash on 32 Avenue, near 176 Street.

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident occurred at 7 a.m., and involved two vehicles, including a white van.

Crews blocked westbound traffic along 32 Avenue at 176 Street for a time, however, the road has since reopened, police told Peace Arch News just before 8 a.m.

Traffic was also backed up southbound along 176 Street.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries to those involved, however, police say there were no fatalities.

More to come…