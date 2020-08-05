Crescent Beach pier closed due to COVID-19 ‘non-compliance’

The Crescent Beach pier has been closed due to COVID-19 “non compliance.” (Brenda Anderson photo)

The Crescent Beach Pier has been closed due to what City of Surrey-issued signage on-site calls “non-compliance” of COVID-19 protocols.

The sign, attached to temporary orange fencing that blocks the entrance to the pier, also includes the city’s COVID-19 website (www.surrey.ca/covid19). A second poster reminds visitors to keep two metres apart from each other.

The City of Surrey did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

However, visitors to the popular South Surrey beach noted it has been busy in recent days. Last Friday (July 31), in response to a City of Surrey tweet that said, “Let the good times roll – safely! Stick to small groups this weekend,” one beach-goer responded, saying “Last night the pier at Crescent Beach had 50-60 people packed at the end, jumping into the ocean. Not a lot of social distancing happening there.”

Last night the pier at Crescent Beach had 50-60 people packed at the end, jumping into the ocean. Not a lot of social distancing happening there. Nice to see people having fun, but keep your distance! — Ev (@EvVan2018) July 31, 2020

In White Rock, the pier was closed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and re-opened in mid-June.



