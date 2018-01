Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic from the Glover overpass to 264 Street

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Hwy. 1 near the Glover overpass in Langley Tuesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A three-vehicle crash has tied up traffic in the 22500 block of Hwy. 1 westbound just before the Glover Road overpass in Langley.

Cars and trucks were backed up past 264 Street while first responders blocked off one lane.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. and initial reports suggested one person might be trapped in one of the vehicles.

Multiple fire department and police units were at the scene.



