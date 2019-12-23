Crash sends tree through door of North Delta home

Police believe high speed was a factor in the collision on Saturday, Dec. 21

Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash on Saturday, Dec. 21 that sent a tree through the door of a North Delta home. (Delta Police Department photo)

Police say high speed was likely a factor in a car crash that sent a tree through the door of a North Delta home.

On Saturday afternoon (Dec. 21), Delta police were called to a crash near Monroe Drive and 108 Street. According to DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf, the driver had smashed through a concrete barrier and travelled onto the front lawn of a home, striking a tree that then went into the front door of the house.

“Cement dividers were pushed back from the roadway toward the yard. The vehicle sustained major damage, but did not make contact with the residence,” Leykauf said in an email to the Reporter.

No one in the home was injured and the driver received only minor injuries, “likely due to the vehicle’s safety features.” The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It’s believed high speed was a factor in the collision, and the driver received a violation ticket for driving without due care, which comes with a $368 fine and six points.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter