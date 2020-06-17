Crash kills motorcyclist in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

It happened late Tuesday afternoon in intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue

Police cordon off the scene after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Surrey Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

A crash in Strawberry Hill killed a motorcyclist late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue in the Strawberry Hill neighbourhood near the Surrey/Delta border.

Photos from the scene show a white Tesla sedan that appears to have collided with the motorcycle.

A Black Press freelance photographer says the man was pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday morning, Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader that no further information is being released about the victim, as the next of kin is being notified.



