Crash kills motorcyclist in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood

A crash in Strawberry Hill killed a motorcyclist late Tuesday afternoon.
It happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the intersection of 121st Street and 72nd Avenue in the Strawberry Hill neighbourhood near the Surrey/Delta border.
Photos from the scene show a white Tesla sedan that appears to have collided with the motorcycle.
A Black Press freelance photographer says the man was pronounced dead on scene.
On Wednesday morning, Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader that no further information is being released about the victim, as the next of kin is being notified.
