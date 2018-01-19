A photo of a crash in Whalley Friday afternoon. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Crash at 108th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

Emergency crews are on scene after two-vehicle collision

There has been a crash at the intersection of 108th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard.

At 2:30 p.m., the City of Surrey’s Traffic Management Centre says eastbound traffic is closed as emergency crews work at the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic is also being affected.

The traffic management team at city hall says it will be “adjusting signal timing as required.”

Surrey RCMP say two vehicles crashed into one another.

Four people were involved, police say, but no significant injuries have been reported.

