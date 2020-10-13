COVID-positive staff member at PICS assisted living facility in Newton

‘Communication with residents and families is underway,’ Fraser Health says

The PICS assisted living facility on 75A Avenue in Newton. (Photo: Google Maps)

A staff member at PICS Assisted Living Facility in Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak, and the health authority’s “rapid response team” is at the complex in Newton, on 75A Avenue just east of 120th Street.

“Communication with residents and families is underway,” Fraser Health said in a news release Tuesday morning (Oct. 13). “The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.”

PICS Assisted Living Facility is owned and operated by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS).

Meantime, Fraser Health says a staff member at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission has tested positive for COVID-19.

At both locations, the health authority says staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care, and that staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted. Also, cleaning and infection-control measures have been enhanced, with twice-daily COVID screening of all staff and residents.

Elsewhere, Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Evergreen Hamlets, a long-term care facility in Surrey owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services. “With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” says a news release.

More details are posted to the website fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Coronavirus