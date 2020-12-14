COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) acute care facility has claimed 10 lives, the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14.

In total, there have been 27 patients and 16 staff cases associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” the FHA statement said.

COVID-negative patients who present to Langley Memorial Hospital and require care may be transferred to other Fraser Health hospitals, the authority said.

All “urgent, emergent, cancer, and daycare surgeries” will continue.

Elective procedures that require a stay in hospital will be rescheduled when the COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

Patients who require care in the Mental Health, Critical Care, Maternity or Pediatric units can be admitted to LMH if they require that level of care.

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 5, at which time a single staff member had tested positive and the unit was temporarily closed to admissions.

A separate outbreak in the hospital’s long-term care unit was declared by Fraser Health on Nov. 18.

Two residents at Fort Langley Seniors Community tested positive for COVID-19, the FHA reported on Friday, Nov. 6.

Langley has had 1,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, a little less than one per cent of the total population of the City and Township combined.

Fraser Health said it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

Information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.



