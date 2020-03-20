A reader sent in this photo of a gathering of people at York Center in Surrey on Friday (March 20). (Submitted photo)

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘use social media to call people out’

What can people do if they feel that others aren’t respecting the province’s – and the world’s – call for social distancing?

That’s the question that’s top of mind for many people as more and more COVID-19 cases emerge in B.C. and beyond everyday.

In the past few days, the Now-Leader has received several emails and calls from people concerned about the public’s lack of social distancing, including a “full-blown” soccer game at a Surrey park, a party in a residential neighbourhood and alleged wedding celebrations at a Surrey business centre and a home.

READ ALSO: ‘Full-blown soccer game’ at Surrey park concerns resident amid COVID-19 fears, March 20, 2020

In her briefing in Vancouver on Friday (March 20), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “I would encourage people to use social media to call people out, to say, ‘This is what we need to do now. We need to keep our germs to ourselves. We need to have small groups. We need to go online.’”

Henry said that when she’s been walking around recently, she’s seen a lot of young people who “feel like they’re immune to this, perhaps.”

“I look at the young people in my life and they spend all their time texting each other and they’re sitting right next to each other anyway. Let’s do that now because the people we’re going to bring it home to are the people that are closest to us, and that may be our grandparents and our parents, that may be somebody in our life whose immune system is compromised.”

Henry declared a provincial health emergency Tuesday as a result of the rising number of cases.

The public health emergency declaration allows for provincial health officer to make verbal mandates, and Health Minister to amend regulations without consent from the B.C. Legislature.

In a statement to the Now-Leader, the Joint Information Centre said that all British Columbians “must abide” by Henry’s orders, otherwise she “can enlist peace officers to enforce them if needed.”

These orders, according to the statement, “protect our most vulnerable, our health care system, and our health care workers who are undertaking a tremendously difficult task,” adding that while these orders are “temporary measures,” they will have “a positive long-term impact.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to both the City of Surrey and the Joint Information Centre to find out how and who people can contact about concerns with social distancing, as well as what kind of enforcement measures can be taken.

In her briefing Thursday (March 19), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the COVID-19 precautions are “not optional.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns, March 20, 2020

READ ALSO: Public health emergency declared in B.C., March 17, 2020

“This is not optional, and I want to be very clear that everybody has to take these actions now,” Henry said.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

COVID-19: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Dr. Bonnie Henry says ‘use social media to call people out’

Surrey dump-truck driver found to be impaired in Cloverdale: RCMP

Police say driver pulled over for sobriety check

COVID-19: Delta orders stores to curb bulk buys, provide dedicated hours for seniors

Mayor Harvie issued the order, effective immediately, under Delta’s local state of emergency

‘Full-blown soccer game’ at Surrey park concerns resident amid COVID-19 fears

City of Surrey has closed recreation centres, pools and other facilities, but not parks

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

Most Read