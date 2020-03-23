COVID-19: City of Surrey closes skateparks, playgrounds and courts

The City of Surrey has closed playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor courts, Mayor Doug McCallum announced Monday morning (March 23).

In a release, McCallum stated that this latest move is due to a number of “individuals who are willfully ignoring the orders and measures issued by the Provincial Health Officer, such as gathering in large groups both in public spaces or at home.”

It wasn’t clear if the move includes outdoor fields. The Now-Leader is waiting to hear back from the city to clarify this.

McCallum said City of Surrey parks and beaches remain open, but reminded residents that proper social distancing measures must be followed.

“To the few who are defying the Provincial Health Officer’s orders, advice and measures, I implore you to stop,” he said. “Carrying on with this kind of behavior is selfish, and you are risking the health and well-being of your family, friends, and everyone in our community. We are in the process of finalizing enforcement measures and penalties for those who continue to defy the orders and measures.”

Arenas, culture facilities, museums, public pools, recreation centres and libraries remain closed until further notice.

On Thursday, during McCallum’s announcement that the city would be shutting down all city-run day camps and daycares, he urged residents to continue to enjoy Surrey’s outdoor spaces, including parks, playgrounds and beaches.

“Get out in the fresh air, but do so by being mindful of social distancing,” McCallum said Thursday. “There are many outdoor spaces you can make use of while keeping social distancing intact.”

Delta closed all playgrounds on Friday but parks remain open. Both Langley City and Langley Township have also closed public playgrounds to help slow the spread of COVID-19 but public parks, trails, tennis courts, sports fields, and sports courts remain open.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Board of Trade and the South Asian Business Association are urging the City of Surrey to immediately declare a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 Outbreak.

“I know that this means closing down businesses for a period of time, except for essential services – this is a huge ask. But we must mitigate the spread of germs to counter this virus for the good of our economic future,” Anita Huberman, SBOT chief executive officer, said in a news release Monday (March 23).

Both organizations are also calling on the federal government to issue a national state of emergency, “providing leadership from the top.”

The City of Surrey reminds residents:

All gatherings (indoors or outdoors) over 10 people are discouraged.

Social distancing by keeping about two meters (six feet) from one another.

Use virtual options to connect with others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Using soap and water is the single most effective way of reducing the spread of infection.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Stay home when you are sick



