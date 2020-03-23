Skateboarder Geoff Dermar at Cloverdale Youth Park. (File photo)

Coronavirus

COVID-19: City of Surrey closes skateparks, playgrounds and courts

Doug McCallum says move due to people ‘willfully ignoring’ orders from provincial health officer

The City of Surrey has closed playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor courts, Mayor Doug McCallum announced Monday morning (March 23).

In a release, McCallum stated that this latest move is due to a number of “individuals who are willfully ignoring the orders and measures issued by the Provincial Health Officer, such as gathering in large groups both in public spaces or at home.”

It wasn’t clear if the move includes outdoor fields. The Now-Leader is waiting to hear back from the city to clarify this.

McCallum said City of Surrey parks and beaches remain open, but reminded residents that proper social distancing measures must be followed.

SEE ALSO: City of Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency

“To the few who are defying the Provincial Health Officer’s orders, advice and measures, I implore you to stop,” he said. “Carrying on with this kind of behavior is selfish, and you are risking the health and well-being of your family, friends, and everyone in our community. We are in the process of finalizing enforcement measures and penalties for those who continue to defy the orders and measures.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey residents concerned about social-distancing rules not being followed

Arenas, culture facilities, museums, public pools, recreation centres and libraries remain closed until further notice.

On Thursday, during McCallum’s announcement that the city would be shutting down all city-run day camps and daycares, he urged residents to continue to enjoy Surrey’s outdoor spaces, including parks, playgrounds and beaches.

“Get out in the fresh air, but do so by being mindful of social distancing,” McCallum said Thursday. “There are many outdoor spaces you can make use of while keeping social distancing intact.”

Delta closed all playgrounds on Friday but parks remain open. Both Langley City and Langley Township have also closed public playgrounds to help slow the spread of COVID-19 but public parks, trails, tennis courts, sports fields, and sports courts remain open.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Board of Trade and the South Asian Business Association are urging the City of Surrey to immediately declare a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 Outbreak.

“I know that this means closing down businesses for a period of time, except for essential services – this is a huge ask. But we must mitigate the spread of germs to counter this virus for the good of our economic future,” Anita Huberman, SBOT chief executive officer, said in a news release Monday (March 23).

Both organizations are also calling on the federal government to issue a national state of emergency, “providing leadership from the top.”

The City of Surrey reminds residents:

  • All gatherings (indoors or outdoors) over 10 people are discouraged.
  • Social distancing by keeping about two meters (six feet) from one another.
  • Use virtual options to connect with others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Using soap and water is the single most effective way of reducing the spread of infection.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
  • Stay home when you are sick


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

Just Posted

‘Devastating decision’: Surrey golf courses closed due to COVID-19

‘We do not take this decision lightly,’ says Northview GM

COVID-19: City of Surrey closes skateparks, playgrounds and courts

Doug McCallum says move due to people ‘willfully ignoring’ orders from provincial health officer

White Rock/South Surrey softball players stay positive amid likely Olympic postponement

‘We’ve waited 12 years for this, we can wait 1 more,’ says former White Rock Renegade

COVID-19: City of Surrey urged to declare local state of emergency

Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association issue joint call for action

Cloverdale Chamber director creates ‘Open for business’ Facebook page

Scott Wheatley cites need for all to ‘support our fellow local businesses’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

COVID-19 in Canada: What we know as of Monday afternoon

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

No, your social insurance number is not cancelled because of COVID-19

A phone scam surfaces in the Lower Mainland

Most Read