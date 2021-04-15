COVID-19 prompts 10-day closure of South Surrey fast-food restaurant

The South Point Exchange Wendy’s location was ordered closed for 10 days due to COVID-19. The closure took effect on April 9, 2021. (Google Streetview screenshot)

A South Surrey restaurant is in the middle of a 10-day shutdown, following a closure order prompted by COVID-19.

Fraser Health officials confirmed Wednesday (April 14) that the South Point Wendy’s location (3077 152 St.) was ordered closed on April 9 due to the virus.

The order was made three days ahead of a new public health order coming into effect that allows WorkSafeBC to close a business down for at least 10 days if three or more staff contract COVID-19 on the job.

Health authority spokesperson Dixon Tam confirmed the closure is not associated with the health order that came into effect April 12.

Tam said Fraser Health’s public health team “is working with the business operator on the next steps required to reopen.”

The restaurant is co-located with a Tim Horton’s, which staff confirm remains open for drive-thru and take-out.

