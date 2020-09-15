Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Fraser Health)

COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey care facility, Fraser Health says

Centre has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds

A COVID-19 outbreak is over at Surrey’s Czorny Alzheimer Centre, according to Fraser Health, which owns and operates the long-term care facility.

The health authority also declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Burnaby’s George Derby Centre and MSA Manor in Vancouver.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” Fraser Health said in a news release Monday (Sept. 13).

“To support these sites, Fraser Health took a number of actions during their outbreaks. With the support of a rapid response team at each site, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures.”

These include allowing only essential visitors, restricting staff and resident movement in the facility, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, and improved communication with patients, residents, staff and families. Also, the health authority says twice-daily screening was done on all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

In mid-August, Fraser Health reported that a staff member at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation at home.

The centre, located at 16850 66th Ave., has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds. All rooms are single occupancy.

CLICK HERE to view current outbreaks in the Fraser Health region.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing man, 72, last seen in the Guildford area Monday morning

Just Posted

Missing man, 72, last seen in the Guildford area Monday morning

‘Family and the Surrey RCMP are concerned for Vergelio’s overall health and well-being at this time’

COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey care facility, Fraser Health says

Centre has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds

Surrey council gives nod to numerous towers, townhouses

Projects involving four high-rise towers, 22 mid-rise buildings and 256 townhouses passed third reading Monday night

‘First step’ to WHL for Surrey’s Carter Savage, signed by Tri-City Americans

Team GM calls DHA-trained prospect ‘a big, physical defenseman with high hockey IQ, good puck skills’

Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

‘This was a brutal, tragic and senseless killing,’ said Justice Allison Beames

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

It’s been 2 years since Jessica Patrick’s body was found in Smithers; case still unsolved

Patrick’s body was found on Sept. 15 2018, two weeks after she was last seen alive.

VIDEO: Drone footage of smoky skies over Cultus Lake

Aerial perspective on the scene as bad air quality in the Fraser Valley persists

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Agassiz chef set to compete on ‘Wall of Chefs’

Tammy Wood is a former MasterChef Canada contestant

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read