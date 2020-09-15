COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey care facility, Fraser Health says

A COVID-19 outbreak is over at Surrey’s Czorny Alzheimer Centre, according to Fraser Health, which owns and operates the long-term care facility.

The health authority also declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Burnaby’s George Derby Centre and MSA Manor in Vancouver.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” Fraser Health said in a news release Monday (Sept. 13).

“To support these sites, Fraser Health took a number of actions during their outbreaks. With the support of a rapid response team at each site, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures.”

These include allowing only essential visitors, restricting staff and resident movement in the facility, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, and improved communication with patients, residents, staff and families. Also, the health authority says twice-daily screening was done on all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

In mid-August, Fraser Health reported that a staff member at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation at home.

The centre, located at 16850 66th Ave., has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds. All rooms are single occupancy.

CLICK HERE to view current outbreaks in the Fraser Health region.

Coronavirus