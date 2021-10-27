COVID-19 outbreak declared at South Surrey care home

Two residents and one staff member have tested positive: Fraser Health

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey. (Google Streetview image)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey.

In a news release Tuesday evening (Oct. 26), the health authority announced that two residents and one staff member at the 15240 34 Ave. facility are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

The long-term care residence is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

According to the health authority, enhanced control measures have been implemented, and efforts are underway to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Other steps taken include restriction of social visits, enhanced infection-control measures and additional testing and screening.

It’s not the first outbreak at the site. In October 2020, an outbreak was confirmed after two staff members tested positive.

READ MORE: White Rock’s Al Hogg Pavilion site of latest COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Evergreen Manor: resident

Meanwhile, an outbreak at Evergreen Manor in White Rock has been declared over. That facility, at 1531 Everall St., was locked down shortly before Thanksgiving.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CoronavirusSeniorsSurrey